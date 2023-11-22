The global dermocosmetic products market is expected to approach US$ 118.2 billion by 2030, with an annual growth rate of more than 10.8%
Wilmington, Nov. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global Dermocosmetic Products Market is valued at US$ 57.6 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of over 10.8% over the forecast period of 2023-2030, according to the published market report by RationalStat
Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview
Dermocosmetic products primarily are products intended for skin care. To qualify as a dermocosmetic product, the product must contain active ingredients whose effect on a specific problem is backed by scientific data through laboratory testing.
Rising disposable income across the world, particularly in developing economies, where the rise in beauty and health consciousness has also been observed acts as a key element in the expansion of dermocosmetic products market.
Moreover, the expanding beauty and personal care market in the Asia Pacific region, in addition to rising disposable income, rising e-commerce, among others is anticipated to drive demand within dermocosmetic products market. China, South Korea, and India are expected to be the primary growth driver in the region.
- According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global dermocosmetic products market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including product form, gender, distribution channel, application, end user and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific). The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.
- Market intelligence for the global dermocosmetic products market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Units) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.
- In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global dermocosmetic products market. It also includes the industry’s current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.
Global Dermocosmetic Products Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis
- On the basis of product form, cream is anticipated to dominate the market, primarily due to the fact that cream significantly penetrates the dermis (middle layer), thus creating an optimal impact.
Report Synopsis
|Report Metrics
|Details
|Base Year
|2022
|Forecast Period
|2023-2030
|Base Year Market Size
|US$ 57.6 billion
|Market Size Forecast
|US$ 118.2 billion
|Growth Rate
|10.8%
|Key Market Drivers
|Companies Profiled
Competition Analysis and Market Structure
These players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global dermocosmetic products market include,
- In October 2023, La Roche expanded its global footprint by introducing Lipikar AP+ Cleansing Oil in the US market.
- In June 2023, La Roche launched Niacinamide 10 Serum. The new anti-ageing product, is clinically proven to support in reducing dark spots.
Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global dermocosmetic products market growth include Louis Widmer, La Roche-Posay, Eau Thermale Avène, CeraVe, Beiersdorf, Vichy Laboratoires, Neutrogena, CP Skin Health Group, Inc. (Elta MD), Dermalogica, SkinCeuticals, and Bioderma, among others.
RationalStat has segmented the global dermocosmetic products market based on product form, gender, distribution channel, application, end user and region
- Global Dermocosmetic Products Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Product Form
- Cream
- Serum
- Others
- Global Dermocosmetic Products Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Gender
- Male
- Female
- Global Dermocosmetic Products Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Distribution Channel
- Online
- Offline
- Global Dermocosmetic Products Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Application
- Facial Care
- Hair Care
- Body Care
- Others
- Global Dermocosmetic Products Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by End User
- Individuals
- Clinics
- Salons & Spas
- Others
- Global Dermocosmetic Products Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region
- North America Dermocosmetic Products Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country
- US
- Canada
- Latin America Dermocosmetic Products Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Western Europe Dermocosmetic Products Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Benelux
- Nordic
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe Dermocosmetic Products Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country
- Russia
- Poland
- Hungary
- Other CIS Countries
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific Dermocosmetic Products Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- ASEAN
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Malaysia
- Rest of ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa Dermocosmetic Products Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country
- GCC
- Saudi Arabia (KSA)
- United Arab Emirates (UAE)
- Rest of the GCC
- South Africa
- Nigeria
- Turkey
- Rest of the Middle East & Africa
Key Questions Answered in the Dermocosmetic Products Report:
- What will be the market value of the global dermocosmetic products market by 2030?
- What is the market size of the global dermocosmetic products market?
- What are the market drivers of the global dermocosmetic products market?
- What are the key trends in the global dermocosmetic products market?
- Which is the leading region in the global dermocosmetic products market?
- What are the major companies operating in the global dermocosmetic products market?
- What are the market shares by key segments in the global dermocosmetic products market?
Research Methodology
RationalStat has developed a state-of-the-art research methodology to crunch numbers and provide the best possible real-time insights to clients. We combine a varied range of industry experience, data analytics, and experts’ viewpoint to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.
RationalStat combines a mix of secondary sources as well as primary research to assess the market size and develop a forecast. Key steps involved in accurately deriving the market numbers are:
- Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and data required by the client.
- Data gathering and collection through relevant paid databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys, and interviews.
- Formulating a hypothesis to create market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors, and their relevance.
- Evaluating and analyzing the data by referring to data sources utilized and leveraged.
- Validating, interpreting, and finalizing the data by combining the details gathered from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.
