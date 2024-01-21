Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis canceled two TV appearances scheduled for Sunday due to a scheduling issue, his campaign confirmed Saturday.
“The media hits were canceled due to a scheduling issue and will be rescheduled,” DeSantis press secretary Bryan Griffin posted on X, formerly Twitter.
He added that the GOP presidential candidate DeSantis will be, “traveling Sunday morning with the campaign and has public events scheduled Sunday evening through Tuesday”
