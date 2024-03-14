Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis went after Libs of Tiktok – the popular social media account run by former real estate agent Chaya Raichik – for supposedly “lying” about a Florida law that does not permit illegal immigrants to obtain driver’s licenses.
Raichik, whose account has nearly three million followers, posted a news video on X about three illegal immigrants from Guatemala who were arrested for forcing a woman into her car and sexually assaulting her. The post garner
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Lauren Boebert won’t ‘further imperil’ slim GOP majority by running in special election for Ken Buck’s seat - March 14, 2024
- DeSantis claps back at Libs of TikTok in online feud: ‘Truth shouldn’t be a casualty’ to generate clicks - March 14, 2024
- Members of Florida’s Disney district oversight board continue to shuffle a year after Gov. DeSantis’ takeover - March 14, 2024