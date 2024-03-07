Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sharply criticized former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley for not endorsing former President Trump’s bid for the presidency after suspending her campaign.

DeSantis made the remarks during an appearance on Newsmax’s “The Balance,” citing the pledge signed by Republican primary candidates promising to endorse the party’s eventual nominee.

“I signed the pledge, and you signed the pledge saying that you’re gonna not take your

[Read Full story at source]