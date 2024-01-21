Last week, former President Trump secured a win in Iowa during the first contest of the 2024 presidential nomination calendar.
“We want to thank the great people of Iowa,” he said in a caucus victory speech in Des Moines. The former president stood at 51% of the ballots and captured the majority of the votes on caucus night.
Many GOP lawmakers are standing in support of Trump as he runs in the 2024 election against his Republican and Democrat opponents, including Pre
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Haley rallies supporters against Trump after DeSantis drops out: ‘May the best woman win’ - January 21, 2024
- DeSantis, other GOP lawmakers that are supporting Trump in his 2024 run for POTUS - January 21, 2024
- Trump ‘very honored’ by DeSantis endorsement after Florida governor suspends presidential run - January 21, 2024