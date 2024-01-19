Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis pushed back on the media narrative that he is “skipping” New Hampshire as his campaign shifts resources and attention to South Carolina, where he is polling stronger and has racked up several endorsements.

“I had the morning available. And yeah, we were planning to maybe sleep in and rest. So, I’m like, ‘You know what? Let’s use that time,’” DeSantis told Fox News’s Alexis McAdams on Thursday in response to his move to campaign in

[Read Full story at source]