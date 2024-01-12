Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was interrupted several times by climate protesters during an Iowa campaign event, including a protester who was tackled to the ground by security.

“Ron DeSantis is a climate criminal!” an environmentalist protester shouted at DeSantis after rushing onto the stage of an event in Ames, Iowa, on Thursday night.

While wrestling with security on the ground, the protester yelled, “How much money are you taking from oil companies?”

