Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed two bills Monday that aim to address the opioid epidemic in the state by increasing penalties for exposing police to fentanyl and raising awareness for life-saving measures for someone experiencing an opioid overdose.
DeSantis, a Republican, signed Senate Bill 718 and Senate Bill 66 during a news conference at the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office Professional Development Center in Sanford, Florida.
“Because of the Biden administration
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- DeSantis signs bills to protect officers from fentanyl exposure, raise awareness for opioid epidemic - April 9, 2024
- Blue state squatters put on notice with ‘aggressive’ law and order bill: ‘People are getting killed’ - April 9, 2024
- McConnell looks to cement legacy as ‘Reagan Republican’ with crusade for Ukraine support - April 9, 2024