Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed two bills Monday that aim to address the opioid epidemic in the state by increasing penalties for exposing police to fentanyl and raising awareness for life-saving measures for someone experiencing an opioid overdose.

DeSantis, a Republican, signed Senate Bill 718 and Senate Bill 66 during a news conference at the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office Professional Development Center in Sanford, Florida.

“Because of the Biden administration

[Read Full story at source]