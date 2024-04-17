Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill into law Tuesday that will make it harder for some people to ban books in the state’s public schools.

The new law, part of the wide-ranging education bill HB 1285, will cap the number of challenges on school materials that an individual can make per year, if they do not have a student enrolled in that district.

DeSantis said the bill will help protect schools from activists trying to politicize and disrupt a district’s book review process.

