As support for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in New Hampshire’s upcoming Republican presidential primary appeared to dwindle in recent polling, a surrogate for DeSantis on Sunday waved off the polls, saying “the real fight” would be hashed out in the South Carolina primary.

Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., appeared on “Fox News Sunday” and was asked whether the two new polls showing DeSantis trailing former President Trump and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley

[Read Full story at source]