The New Hampshire primary to be held on Tuesday is now a two-person contest. At 2:37 on Sunday afternoon, In a video from Florida, posted to X, former Governor Ron DeSantis suspended his presidential campaign. Two days ahead of primary voting in New Hampshire, where polling suggests he would finish a distant third, DeSantis said, “If there was anything I could do to produce a favorable outcome, more campaign stops, more interviews, I would do it. But I can’t ask our supporters to
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- DeSantis suspends campaign, two days till New Hampshire it’s a two-person primary - January 22, 2024
- Washington state Democrats propose replacing term ‘sex offender’ to advance a ‘person-first’ approach - January 22, 2024
- House Jan. 6 Committee deleted more than 100 encrypted files days before GOP took majority: sources - January 22, 2024