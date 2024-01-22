Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis lashed out at former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley one last time as he dropped out of the presidential race this week.
DeSantis blasted Haley as a representative of “corporatism” and emphasized his endorsement for former President Trump. Haley is now the sole remaining challenger to Trump in the GOP primary.
“I signed a pledge to support the Republican nominee and I will honor that pledge. He has my endorsement because we can’t go ba
