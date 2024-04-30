Florida filed a lawsuit seeking to block President Biden’s recent changes to Title IX on Tuesday, with Gov. Ron DeSantis accusing the president of “abusing his constitutional authority.”
DeSantis announced the lawsuit on social media, saying Alabama, Georgia and South Carolina were also on board with the suit. The Biden administration’s changes to Title IX prevent schools from banning biological males from competing in women’s sports, among other things.
