Deschutes Brewery Celebrates 3-Medal Winning Beers at the Great American Beer Festival The team from Deschutes Brewery on stage to celebrate their award-winning beers at the Great American Beer Festival

Deschutes Brewery & Public House in Bend The award-winning beers from Deschutes Brewery are available their Public Houses in Bend and Portland, and their tasting room in Bend

Bend, Oregon, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Family and employee-owned Deschutes Brewery once again demonstrated its commitment to crafting exceptional beers receiving several prestigious awards at the renowned Great American Beer Festival (GABF) competition, hosted and presented by the Brewers Association®. in Denver this weekend.

Tim Gossack, Director of Brewery Operations at Deschutes Brewery added, “For over 35 years, Deschutes Brewery has been known for award winning, balanced, and delicious beers. We’re continuing to innovate and explore new recipes at our pilot breweries. That new beer you’re trying at our Public Houses might be your new favorite and the next Gold Medal winner at the Great American Beer Festival. Visit our Public Houses in Bend and Portland or tasting room in Bend to try these award-winning beers before they are gone.”

In the competitive craft beer landscape, Deschutes Brewery secured top honors in multiple categories. The brewery’s dedication to quality and innovation has been recognized with the following awards:

Prinz Crispy – Gold Medal – Munich Style Helles Category – In a fiercely competitive field of 172 entries, Deschutes Brewery’s “Prinz Crispy” emerged victorious, earning the highest recognition for its Munich-Style Helles beer. Very light with a touch of malt character and hints of noble hop aroma, Prinz Crispy was brewed with precision and dedication at Deschutes Brewery & Public House in Bend, OR, and is available exclusively on tap at Deschutes Brewery locations, while supplies last. This beer is next in line to King Crispy’s throne!

Co-Munichator – Silver Medal – German-Style Doppelbock – In a category featuring 44 entries, Deschutes Brewery’s “Co-Munichator” claimed the silver medal. A rich, malty German Lager with a ruby hue and light noble hop aromatics, Co-Munichator is medium-full body, smooth and warming, with notes of bread crust and dried dark fruit. Co-Munichator was brewed at Deschutes Brewery & Public House in Portland, OR and is currently available on tap at Deschutes Brewery locations, while supplies last.

Neon Butterfly – Bronze Medal – Brett Beer Category – With 46 entries, Deschutes Brewery’s “Neon Butterfly” was honored with a Bronze Medal. This hoppy farmhouse style ale is made with Pilsner malt, wheat, and oats, with Lemondrop, Wai-iti, Nelson and Mosaic hops. Neon Buttery has lime and mandarin aromas with refreshing white grape and fruity yeast esters. The beer was originally crafted at Deschutes Brewery & Public House in Portland, OR and is currently available in 500 ml bottles throughout Oregon and Washington, including Deschutes Brewery locations, while supplies last.

The Great American Beer Festival is possible in part thanks to a Professional Judge Panel comprising of 250 judges from around the world, as well as more than 300 volunteers. Throughout three phases over nine days, 9,200+ entries were evaluated from 2,033 breweries from all 50 states plus Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico.

“The Great American Beer Festival competition serves as a platform for the finest brews from around the world to undergo rigorous scrutiny to earn the title of ‘the best of the best,’” remarked Chris Williams, competition director of the Great American Beer Festival. “The beer community’s unwavering commitment to pushing the frontiers of innovation and quality is truly commendable. The Brewers Association takes great pride in recognizing the achievements of this year’s victors.”

All three award-winning beers will be available on draft at the Deschutes Brewery & Public Houses in both Bend and Portland and at the brewery’s tasting room in Bend, OR. Find Deschutes beers near you by visiting the Deschutes Brewery Beer Finder at DeschutesBrewery.com. Stay up to date on Deschutes Brewery news and beers by following @deschutesbrewery on social media.

For more information on the Great American Beer Festival competition, including a complete 2023 winners list and photos, visit GreatAmericanBeerFestival.com.

# # #

About Deschutes Brewery

Deschutes Brewery is a family and employee-owned craft brewery based in Bend, Oregon. Utilizing the glacier fed waters of the Deschutes River and local hop farmers around Washington and Oregon, Deschutes has been a pioneer in creating award-winning, Damn Tasty Beer since 1988. As a leader with key brands such as Fresh Squeezed IPA, the award-winning and top-selling Black Butte Porter, and Boneyard Brewery, Deschutes holds a high standard of craftsmanship and quality while continuing to push the envelope with innovative barrel-aged beers and creative small batch brews. Committed to community and sustainability, Deschutes beer can be found at their local Bend and Portland taprooms as well as through a selection of local retailers and bottle shops across the US. Learn more at www.deschutesbrewery.com

Attachments

Deschutes Brewery Celebrates 3-Medal Winning Beers at the Great American Beer Festival

Deschutes Brewery & Public House in Bend

CONTACT: Brian Rosman DOG AND A DUCK 323.443.7780 brian@dogandaduck.com