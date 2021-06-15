Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Desert Gardens Community Renovates Resident’s Home via YES We Care Program

Desert Gardens Community Renovates Resident’s Home via YES We Care Program

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 4 mins ago

Desert Gardens team helps resident in need.

Desert Gardens team helps resident in need.

Desert Gardens team helps resident in need.

Desert Gardens team helps resident in need.

Denver, CO, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Desert Gardens, owned and operated by YES Communities, completed a 100% volunteer-led, Hug-A-Home renovation project for a long-term resident in the community.

A team of 15 YES employee volunteers re-painted exterior walls, refreshed landscaping, and performed minor repairs and maintenance for an elderly resident of Desert Gardens. The home is owned by 75-year-old Paul Sealing, a 15+ year resident of the manufactured housing community located in Las Cruces, New Mexico.

“I want to thank you and all your workers for the thoughtful care you put into his home.  As you know, his physical disabilities would have made that work impossible for him; but he would have made every effort to work alongside you as much as he could,” said Bryan Gantz, the caregiver for the recipient of the Hug-A-Home.  “He is so thankful that you all cared enough about him that you would take your time, your effort, and the expense to make his home beautiful once again.”

The YES Communities Hug-A-Home program was developed to assist residents through funding and allocating volunteer time for YES team members to offer help to deserving residents. YES Communities employees donate hundreds of hours of time to serve their own communities and help those who need it most. Hug-A-Home is a part of the YES We Care program, which has invested over $370,000 since 2018 in assistance to team members, residents and local organizations supporting YES Communities.

“I absolutely love being involved with our Hug-A-Home projects, and I am grateful to work for a company that makes this possible,” said Ben Leffke, a representative of YES Communities. “Every year, we love rallying our team to help a resident in need.  From the comradery, the conversations we have with our teammates, the occasional paint war that breaks out, and certainly the engagement with the resident.  It is also a day that, once it is over and we are done, we can immediately see the positive difference we’ve made.”

###

About YES Communities

YES Communities is an operator of manufactured housing communities and based in Denver, Colorado. YES has been recognized as the Manufactured Housing Institute’s “Community Operator of the Year” from 2009 to 2019. For more information, please visit https://www.yescommunities.com

Attachments

  • hug a home 6
  • hug a home.4 
CONTACT: Vanessa Jasinski
YES Communities
1-833-625-0269
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.