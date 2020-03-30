Desert Hope Treatment Center Makes Treatment Easier to Access During COVID-19 Pandemic with New Telehealth Service

LAS VEGAS, March 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As the nation grapples with the COVID-19 pandemic, Desert Hope Treatment Center is giving those struggling with drug and/or alcohol addiction a convenient and safe way to access critical addiction treatment services. Starting March 30, the treatment provider will offer all of its outpatient services via telehealth. This includes individual psychiatry sessions, psychoeducational and therapy groups, case management and family sessions.

To learn more about the new service, call 866-344-3912 or visit https://deserthopetreatment.com/las-vegas-program/telehealth-rehabilitation/ .

“Our number one goal is to save lives and to give support to current and former patients in early recovery who may be at risk for relapse in the midst of this pandemic,” said Derek Price, Desert Hope CEO. “During this time, some in recovery may be experiencing stress, anxiety and isolation, which are all triggers for relapse. We also don’t want the fear of catching COVID-19 or childcare concerns to stop them from seeking lifesaving care at this time when our nation is still facing an addiction crisis.”

Desert Hope’s telehealth services will be offered through a confidential, HIPAA compliant video conferencing service. Patients will receive a personalized access code that they can use throughout the course of treatment from the comfort of home. Currently, more than half of Desert Hope’s patients utilize outpatient services. For most people, after medical detox and residential treatment they transition to outpatient services, which is the longest stretch of care and can last 30 days or more.

Some of the topics covered in outpatient care can include:

Relapse prevention

Managing cravings

Conflict Resolution

Anger management

Working through social isolation

Spirituality

Family roles

Desert Hope’s parent company, American Addiction Centers, is also offering free virtual support meetings for the public on Monday, Wednesday and Friday of every week.

“We live in a virtual world these days and it’s important addiction treatment providers also embrace the technology,” said Price. “We know that consistent care is essential to achieve long-term sobriety and that’s what telehealth offers our patients. Our patients can trust that the curriculum is the same and our commitment to clinical excellence hasn’t wavered. This is just a new way for us to ensure our patients have the best possible outcomes even in the midst of this pandemic.”

