George Gatski George Gatski, CEO Desert Hope Treatment Center

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Desert Hope Treatment Center, a leading provider of co-occurring mental health and substance use disorder treatment, has announced today that George Gatski has been appointed the facility’s new CEO. As a certified addiction drug counselor with more than 20 years’ experience in behavioral health and addiction treatment, and more than 30 years in recovery, Gatski plans to utilize his unique perspective to enhance the patient care experience, building upon the high-quality care that Desert Hope is known for providing and take the facility to the next level.

“I’m eager to bring my expertise to the position of CEO,” said Gatski. “My whole life has been dedicated to helping others in need, particularly in the field of addiction treatment, which is where I thrive, and I’m thrilled to work alongside such a skilled and compassionate team that feels the same.”

Prior to joining Desert Hope, Gatski has had a storied history as a healthcare executive in Las Vegas. For more than two decades, he has provided supervision over the treatment of behavioral health and substance use disorders to the residents of Las Vegas and throughout Nevada. He has led operations at Acadia Behavioral Health, Meadows Behavioral Healthcare and Las Vegas Recovery Center where his duties included the development of programs for all levels of care in addiction treatment, the training of clinical, medical and administrative staff, and the creation of specialized recovery programs that he maintained for more than a decade.

Additionally, for nearly two decades, Gatski has continuously maintained Joint Commission and CARF accreditation standards, certifications also bestowed upon Desert Hope, which signify a tremendous commitment to quality care.

“I’m very passionate about addiction treatment, not only from my own experience as someone in long-term recovery, but because I’ve seen far too many wonderful people die from this disease,” said Gatski. “With rates of substance use and overdose deaths continuing to rise, especially in the Vegas Valley area, this facility is a lifeline to many people. Those afflicted with this disease need the highest quality care and the best chance at long-term recovery they can get,” said Gatski, “and that’s exactly what they will receive at Desert Hope Treatment Center.”

About Desert Hope Treatment Center

Desert Hope Treatment Center is located in Las Vegas, NV. Desert Hope treats patients who are struggling with drug addiction, alcohol addiction and co-occurring mental/behavioral health issues. For more information, call 702-905-1219.

Desert Hope Treatment Center

2465 E. Twain Ave.

Las Vegas, NV 89121

702-905-1219

Contact:

Maz Rodriguez

Public Relations Manager

MRodriguez@ContactAAC.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7bd3f9bc-83f2-40e3-804a-da89e6567ff0