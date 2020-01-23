Desert Resort Management Hosts Annual Community Leadership Educational Symposium

Palm Desert, CA, Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Desert Resort Management (DRM), an Associa® company, is hosting its 9th annual community leadership educational symposium on Thursday, February 27, 2020, from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. PST at the Agua Caliente Casino Resort & Spa in Rancho Mirage, California.

The event will host keynote speakers and feature an interactive roundtable of local experts, attorneys, and industry partners covering important topics including helpful solutions for homeowner association community leaders, boards, and volunteers, and much more. Local vendors will also be offering demos, information, and opportunities to win raffle prizes.

“Desert Resort Management understands that a plan and a vision are essential in establishing a community’s success,” states Mark Dodge, Desert Resort Management president. “This interactive educational symposium will provide attendees access to homeowner’s association and real estate industry experts experienced in operating and selling your community. We encourage all board members, community leaders, and residents to attend.”

