Desert Resort Management Offers Free Financial Training For Managed Community Board Members

Palm Desert, CA, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Desert Resort Management (DRM), a leading provider of community management services in the Indio and Palm Desert, CA areas, will host a free financial training seminar for managed community and homeowners association (HOA) board members on Wednesday, May 18 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. PT at Palm Valley Country Club. Mark Dodge, DRM branch president will join Keith Lavery, DRM executive vice president to co-host a session designed to help new and experienced board members more effectively manage their communities.
The seminar, which is open to both current and prospective clients, will cover a wide range of financial topics including industry best practices, fiduciary duties and responsibilities, and tips for working with professional management companies. The session will conclude with an open forum “Question and Answer” session. To attend this free board training seminar, please RSVP to rsvp@drminternet.com.
“A knowledgeable and capable board of directors is a vital part of operating a managed community,” said Mark Dodge, Desert Resort Management branch president. “By providing our clients with the financial expertise they require, we are maximizing our own success when it comes to meeting their needs and expectations.”
