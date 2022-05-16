Desert Resort Management Offers Free Financial Training For Managed Community Board Members

Breaking News
Palm Desert, CA, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Desert Resort Management (DRM), a leading provider of community management services in the Indio and Palm Desert, CA areas, will host a free financial training seminar for managed community and homeowners association (HOA) board members on Wednesday, May 18 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. PT at Palm Valley Country Club. Mark Dodge, DRM branch president will join Keith Lavery, DRM executive vice president to co-host a session designed to help new and experienced board members more effectively manage their communities.

The seminar, which is open to both current and prospective clients, will cover a wide range of financial topics including industry best practices, fiduciary duties and responsibilities, and tips for working with professional management companies. The session will conclude with an open forum Question and Answer session. To attend this free board training seminar, please RSVP to rsvp@drminternet.com.

“A knowledgeable and capable board of directors is a vital part of operating a managed community,” said Mark Dodge, Desert Resort Management branch president. “By providing our clients with the financial expertise they require, we are maximizing our own success when it comes to meeting their needs and expectations.”

About Associa

With more than 225 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 11,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 43 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

CONTACT: Tom Womack
Associa
214-272-4107
tom.womack@associaonline.com

