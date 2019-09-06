Breaking News
Design Week Huntsville makes its first arrival on September 16th, 2019

Huntsville, AL, Sept. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

In collaboration with the American Advertising Federation of North Alabama, Design Week Huntsville is coming to the region for the first time. The six-day free event series will take place between Monday September 16th and Saturday September 21st throughout Huntsville, Decatur, Madison, and Athens.

Design Week Huntsville is a multifaceted week-long event series that unites design professionals, interior designers, architects, students, agencies, print shops, and the public, to promote and discuss great design in our city. The year’s line-up features two out-of-town speakers, Hank Washington, and Brian Manley. Both Washington and Manley are experts in their industry and have been featured at premier design conferences such as Creative South and Crop Cons.

In efforts to help retain local talent, Design Week Huntsville has partnered with local universities including the University of Alabama in Huntsville, Athens State University, and Calhoun Community College to engage student participation. “We have such great talent here,” says Design Week Huntsville co-founder Lauren Gowins. “But our students aren’t aware of the opportunities and design community located here, so they feel that they need to move in order to find jobs.”

The six-day event series will unite students and both professionals alike with corporate leaders in various design focuses. This year Design Week Huntsville is proud to announce corporate sponsors RCP Companies, Matheny Goldmon, Image in a Box, and Active 8 Communications.

“It’s a great opportunity to further develop the professional advertising community in our city and bring everyone together” says AAF-NA President Vibeke Froeyen.

AAF North Alabama is Huntsville’s local chapter of American Advertising Federation. AAF is the only organization that includes members across all disciplines and career levels in advertising, and is known as the unifying voice of advertising. AAF North Alabama is celebrating their 50th anniversary this year.

For more information on the event series and to see the full schedule, visit designweekhuntsville.com.

