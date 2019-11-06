Despite Challenges Manufacturing Content Marketers Are Feeling More Successful

Content Marketing Institute Releases New Research on State of Manufacturing Content Marketing

CLEVELAND, Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — While they face challenges, the outlook appears to be optimistic for manufacturing content marketers. That’s a key takeaway from the brand new Manufacturing Content Marketing 2020: Benchmarks, Budgets, and Trends report, produced by the Content Marketing Institute (CMI) and sponsored by IEEE GlobalSpec.

To see the full report visit: http://cmi.media/mfg2020

The top challenge in manufacturing is one content marketers in many industries share: overcoming the traditional marketing-and-sales mindset. More than half (55%) named this the top challenge for 2020, up from 50% in 2019. Nevertheless, it appears content marketers in manufacturing feel more successful this year. Eighty-two percent of manufacturing respondents said their organization is extremely, very, or moderately successful. Sixty-five percent said they are much more or somewhat more successful than one year ago.

“With regard to content marketing, manufacturers have arrived,” says Lisa Murton Beets, research director, Content Marketing Institute. “No longer do we view them as late adopters. We saw a big increase this year in those who are approaching content marketing strategically. In addition, they’re having an easier time accessing subject matter experts and communicating complex content. Overall, manufacturers are reporting healthy levels of content marketing success, which is exciting to see.”

Other Key Highlights:

Manufacturing marketers are becoming more strategic: 41% of those surveyed said their organization has a documented content marketing strategy versus 21% last year, indicating a stronger focus on being strategic with their content marketing approach.

41% of those surveyed said their organization has a documented content marketing strategy versus 21% last year, indicating a stronger focus on being strategic with their content marketing approach. Communicating complex content and accessing subject matter experts has improved : A smaller percentage than last year reported being challenged with communicating complex content (36% this year vs. 60% last year) and accessing subject matter experts (40% this year vs. 50% last year).

: A smaller percentage than last year reported being challenged with communicating complex content (36% this year vs. 60% last year) and accessing subject matter experts (40% this year vs. 50% last year). They create content for four different audiences, on average, yet only 40% always/frequently craft content for specific stages of the customer journey: Many respondents create content for several different audiences, yet there is a need to craft content more precisely based on where those audiences are in the customer journey.

Many respondents create content for several different audiences, yet there is a need to craft content more precisely based on where those audiences are in the customer journey. 64% of manufacturing marketers outsource at least one content marketing activity: Among those who outsource, 87% outsource content creation, which may help explain why their ability to communicate complex content has improved.

Among those who outsource, 87% outsource content creation, which may help explain why their ability to communicate complex content has improved. Several organic (nonpaid) opportunities to distribute content are being overlooked: Most manufacturing marketers use social media platforms, their organization’s website/blog, and email to distribute content. However, fewer take advantage of speaking/events (43%), media/influencer relations (33%), or guest posts/articles in third-party publications (31%).

To view all CMI research visit: contentmarketinginstitutecom/research

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/aab1e268-8d51-4167-9cfa-a2b634256797