Despite Reaching Agreement with FAA to Allow Chick-fil-A in Airport, City of San Antonio Now Says Franchise Not Allowed, According to First Liberty

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 4 mins ago

SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The following statement may be attributed to Keisha Russell, Counsel at First Liberty Institute: 

“We are grateful to the FAA for taking our complaint against San Antonio seriously, and for ensuring that the city does not engage in anti-religious bigotry when awarding leases in its airport.  But we are shocked that the City Council is now lying to the public about the deal it reached with the FAA to allow a Chick-fil-A franchise in the airport.  Despite what some of its members might think, the San Antonio City Council is not above the Constitution and federal law.”

In March 2019, First Liberty Institute sent a letter to United States Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao asking for an investigation into the City Council of San Antonio for religious discrimination after it excluded Chick-fil-A from participating in a lease agreement.  The letter asked whether city officials failed to comply with the assurances of nondiscrimination required as a federal grant recipient.

The letter from the FAA to Texas Attorney General Paxton is here.

About First Liberty Institute
First Liberty Institute is the largest legal organization in the nation dedicated exclusively to defending religious freedom for all Americans.

