U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday pushed Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan to walk away from the purchase of a Russian missile defense system, calling it a “very serious challenge” to bilateral ties, even though he described a meeting between the two leaders as “wonderful.”
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Dolphins, Lions planning to attend Kaepernick’s NFL audition - November 13, 2019
- Black-clad man dies in Hong Kong; unclear if death related to protests – police - November 13, 2019
- Despite ‘wonderful’ meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts - November 13, 2019