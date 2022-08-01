Destination XL Group, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on August 25, 2022

Breaking News
Company to Webcast Conference Call Live at 9:00 a.m. ET

CANTON, Mass., Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXLG), the leading omni-channel specialty retailer of Big + Tall men’s clothing and shoes, announced today it will release its second quarter of fiscal 2022 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, August 25, 2022. President and Chief Executive Officer Harvey Kanter and Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, and Treasurer Peter Stratton will host a conference call the same morning at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results.

Participants can join by conference call or webcast:

Conference Call

  • To participate in the conference call, please pre-register at: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI130db2476f56490e89e68817dc199767. Upon registering, you will be emailed a dial-in number, and unique PIN.

Webcast

  • To listen to the webcast, please join and register at:  https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/qmwsyd38. A replay of the event will be available at the above webcast link or in the “Events” section of the Company’s website at https://investor.dxl.com.

About Destination XL Group, Inc.

Destination XL Group, Inc. is the leading retailer of Men’s Big + Tall apparel that delivers a Big + Tall shopping experience that fits — fits his body, fits his style, fits his life. Subsidiaries of Destination XL Group, Inc. operate DXL Big + Tall retail and outlet stores and Casual Male XL retail and outlet stores throughout the United States, and an e-commerce website, DXL.com, and mobile app which offer a multi-channel solution similar to the DXL store experience with the most extensive selection of online products available anywhere for Big + Tall men. The Company is headquartered in Canton, Massachusetts, and its common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol “DXLG.” For more information, please visit the Company’s investor relations website: https://investor.dxl.com.

Investor Contact:
Investor.relations@dxlg.com
603-933-0541

