Destiny Payton-Williams is Shaking up the Beauty Industry

Oct. 18, 2020

Destiny Payton-Williams is an Entrepreneur/Influencer, Realtor/Investor, Reality TV personality on Oprah’s OWN Network, and is also a fierce business woman who knows how to succeed in both business and life.

New York, Oct. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Entrepreneur and business owner, Destiny Payton-Williams isn’t afraid of a challenge. In fact, if faced with one, she rises above it and leads the way for others. In an industry that has a lack of diversity, Destiny has created an opportunity for others, while building a business that’s thriving and ready to grow.

She’s not just another pretty face and Reality TV star, in fact, you’d be mistaken to underestimate her business savvy. She’s a fierce and smart woman taking on the beauty industry and winning. The beauty industry is severely lacking in diversity, and she’s set to change that. With only 3% of beauty industry businesses being Black-owned, this African American woman not only opened MaDonni Beauty, a beauty supply store in Huntsville, Alabama, and salon suites, but she’s offering others an opportunity to shine and grow in the beauty industry as well.

Through the MaDonni Beauty & Business Academy, future entrepreneurs can learn about the beauty industry, get help with branding, and even advance to franchising. Destiny is opening the door to franchisees in 2021.

MaDonni Beauty offers a multi-dimensional product line that includes items such as magnetic lashes, edge solutions, virgin hair extensions, shampoos, conditioners, treatments, and so much more.

While there were challenges along the way, such as finding acceptance among vendors, she found her way through the doors that didn’t always want to open. She decided if she couldn’t follow the path, she’d make her own path, and that she did, blazing trails for future Black beauty-industry owners.

TV, you say? Okay, you didn’t think we could drop a juicy tidbit like that and not mention it again, did you? Destiny is part of the Oprah OWN Network’s show, “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” so be sure to check her out there as well.

Destiny is a multi-talented, multi-passionate woman who isn’t afraid to work hard, believe in herself, and push to find answers. In doing so, she’s been rewarded with great success, because she didn’t give up. Giving up is the easy path, but pushing even when you’re tired is hard…but at the end of the day, that’s where success lives.

One of the best things she did was self-fund her business. By working through a real estate career, she put money aside where she could, and built her business from the ground up, without relying on outside sources. She says it’s important to build lines of business credit though, but not having to be saddled with business loans is a blessing. Working hard got her there.

If you’d like to learn more about opportunities with the MaDonni Beauty & Business Academy, you can find out more here.

Her future vision is to open up stores fully across the United States and in the islands. She hopes you’ll join her.

CONTACT: [email protected]

