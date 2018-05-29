Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Haynes International, Otter Tail, Unifirst, Chubb, Trex, and Noble Midstream Partners LP — What Drives Growth in Today’s Competitive Landscape

NEW YORK, May 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In new independent research reports released early this morning, Fundamental Markets released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN), Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR), Unifirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF), Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB), Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX), and Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.

Complimentary Access: Research Reports

Full copies of recently published reports are available to readers at the links below.

HAYN DOWNLOAD: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=HAYN

OTTR DOWNLOAD: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=OTTR

UNF DOWNLOAD: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=UNF

CB DOWNLOAD: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=CB

TREX DOWNLOAD: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=TREX

NBLX DOWNLOAD: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=NBLX

(You may have to copy and paste the link into your browser and hit the [ENTER] key)

The new research reports from Fundamental Markets, available for free download at the links above, examine Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN), Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR), Unifirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF), Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB), Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX), and Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward. Several excerpts from the recently released reports are available to today’s readers below.

—————————————–

Important Notice: the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All information in this release was accessed May 25th, 2018. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

—————————————–

HAYNES INTERNATIONAL, INC. (HAYN) REPORT OVERVIEW

Haynes International’s Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended March 31st, 2018 vs March 31st, 2017, Haynes International reported revenue of $110.21MM vs $103.11MM (up 6.88%) and basic earnings per share -$0.17 vs -$0.15. For the twelve months ended September 30th, 2017 vs September 30th, 2016, Haynes International reported revenue of $395.21MM vs $406.36MM (down 2.74%) and basic earnings per share -$0.83 vs $0.40. Haynes International is expected to report earnings on August 2nd, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending June 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.32.

To read the full Haynes International, Inc. (HAYN) report, download it here: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=HAYN

—————————————–

OTTER TAIL CORPORATION (OTTR) REPORT OVERVIEW

Otter Tail’s Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended March 31st, 2018 vs March 31st, 2017, Otter Tail reported revenue of $241.27MM vs $214.12MM (up 12.68%) and basic earnings per share $0.66 vs $0.50 (up 32.00%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Otter Tail reported revenue of $849.35MM vs $803.54MM (up 5.70%) and basic earnings per share $1.84 vs $1.62 (up 13.58%). Otter Tail is expected to report earnings on August 6th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending June 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.42. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $2.10 and is expected to report on February 11th, 2019.

To read the full Otter Tail Corporation (OTTR) report, download it here: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=OTTR

—————————————–

UNIFIRST CORPORATION (UNF) REPORT OVERVIEW

Unifirst’s Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended February 28th, 2018 vs February 28th, 2017, Unifirst reported revenue of $419.26MM vs $391.43MM (up 7.11%) and basic earnings per share $2.88 vs $1.12 (up 157.48%). For the twelve months ended August 31st, 2017 vs August 31st, 2016, Unifirst reported revenue of $1,590.96MM vs $1,468.05MM (up 8.37%) and basic earnings per share $3.48 vs $6.23 (down 44.14%). Unifirst is expected to report earnings on June 27th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending May 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.36.

To read the full Unifirst Corporation (UNF) report, download it here: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=UNF

—————————————–

CHUBB LIMITED (CB) REPORT OVERVIEW

Chubb’s Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended March 31st, 2018 vs March 31st, 2017, Chubb reported revenue of $7,831.00MM vs $7,510.00MM (up 4.27%) and basic earnings per share $2.32 vs $2.33 (down 0.43%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Chubb reported revenue of $32,243.00MM vs $31,469.00MM (up 2.46%) and basic earnings per share $8.26 vs $8.94 (down 7.61%). Chubb is expected to report earnings on July 24th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending June 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.50. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $11.21 and is expected to report on January 29th, 2019.

To read the full Chubb Limited (CB) report, download it here: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=CB

—————————————–

TREX COMPANY, INC. (TREX) REPORT OVERVIEW

Trex’s Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended March 31st, 2018 vs March 31st, 2017, Trex reported revenue of $171.21MM vs $144.81MM (up 18.23%) and basic earnings per share $1.26 vs $0.95 (up 32.63%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Trex reported revenue of $565.15MM vs $479.62MM (up 17.83%) and basic earnings per share $3.24 vs $2.31 (up 40.26%). Trex is expected to report earnings on July 30th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending June 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.97. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $4.79 and is expected to report on February 20th, 2019.

To read the full Trex Company, Inc. (TREX) report, download it here: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=TREX

—————————————–

NOBLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP (NBLX) REPORT OVERVIEW

Noble Midstream Partners LP’s Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended March 31st, 2018 vs March 31st, 2017, Noble Midstream Partners LP reported revenue of $97.73MM vs $50.31MM (up 94.25%) and basic earnings per share $0.97 vs $0.77 (up 25.97%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Noble Midstream Partners LP reported revenue of $239.28MM vs $160.72MM (up 48.88%) and basic earnings per share $4.10 vs $0.89 (up 360.67%). Noble Midstream Partners LP is expected to report earnings on August 2nd, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending June 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.98. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $4.64 and is expected to report on February 19th, 2019.

To read the full Noble Midstream Partners LP (NBLX) report, download it here: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=NBLX

—————————————–

ABOUT FUNDAMENTAL MARKETS

Fundamental Markets serves thousands of members and have provided research through some of the world’s leading brokerages for over a decade–and continue to be one of the best information sources for investors and investment professionals worldwide. Fundamental Markets’ roster boasts decades of financial experience and includes top financial writers, FINRA® BrokerCheck® certified professionals with current and valid CRD® number designations, as well as Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation holders, to ensure up to date factual information for active readers on the topics they care about.

REGISTERED MEMBER STATUS

Fundamental Markets’ oversight and audit staff are registered analysts, brokers, and/or financial advisers (“Registered Members”) working within Equity Research, Media, and Compliance departments. Fundamental Markets’ roster includes qualified CFA® charterholders, licensed securities attorneys, and registered FINRA® members holding duly issued CRD® numbers. Current licensed status of several Registered Members at Fundamental Markets have been independently verified by an outside audit firm, including policy and audit records duly executed by Registered Members. Complaints, concerns, questions, or inquiries regarding this release should be directed to Fundamental Markets’ Compliance department by Phone, at +1 667-401-0010, or by E-mail at [email protected]

LEGAL NOTICES

Information contained herein is not an offer or solicitation to buy, hold, or sell any security. Fundamental Markets, Fundamental Markets members, and/or Fundamental Markets affiliates are not responsible for any gains or losses that result from the opinions expressed. Fundamental Markets makes no representations as to the completeness, accuracy, or timeliness of the material provided and all materials are subject to change without notice. Fundamental Markets has not been compensated for the publication of this press release by any of the above mentioned companies. Fundamental Markets is not a financial advisory firm, investment adviser, or broker-dealer, and does not undertake any activities that would require such registration. For our full disclaimer, disclosure, and terms of service please visit our website.

Media Contact:

Andrew Duffie, Media Department

Office: +1 667-401-0010

E-mail: [email protected]

© 2018 Fundamental Markets. All Rights Reserved. For republishing permissions, please contact a partner network manager at [email protected]

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

FINRA®, BrokerCheck®, and CRD® are registered trademarks owned by Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Inc.