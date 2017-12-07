Breaking News
Detection Technology Plc Company Announcement 7 December 2017 at 09.30 (EET)

Detection Technology: Directed share issue in accordance with the share incentive programs and block trade to be executed

In connection with the share incentive programs, today 7 December 2017 the Board of Detection Technology Plc has resolved to issue 474,820 new shares in a directed share issue without payment to the individuals entitled to the share incentives based on the authorization granted by the general meeting of shareholders held on 23 March 2017. Certain individuals entitled to the share incentives have given sale orders for 245,704 shares to cover taxes resulting from the programs, as previously announced. The individuals selling shares have agreed to a 6-month lock-up undertaking concerning shares held by them.

The new shares will be entered into the Finnish Trade Register on or about 8 December 2017, and they will provide the shareholder rights as of the registration. The new shares will be subject to trading on the First North Finland -marketplace together with the old shares on or about 8 December 2017. The number of shares outstanding in Detection Technology following the share issue is 13,900,595.

Detection Technology Plc
Detection Technology is a global provider of X-ray imaging subsystems, components and services for medical, security and industrial applications. The company’s net sales grew 77% to EUR 76 million in 2016. The company has over 200 customers in 40 countries. Detection Technology employs over 400 people in Finland, China and the US. The company’s shares are listed on the Nasdaq First North Finland under the ticker symbol DETEC

