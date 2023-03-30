Growing awareness about the advantages of detox drinks, increased demand for healthy & organic food products, and rising incidence of chronic diseases are significant factors propelling the consumption of detox drinks.

Rockville, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As per this new study by Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, the global detox drinks market is expected to hit a valuation of US$ 10 billion by the end of 2033, increasing at 7.1% CAGR from 2023 to 2033.

Detox drinks aid in the elimination of harmful toxins that can have a negative impact on the human body’s cells and organs. Such beverages are made by combining various vegetables, fruits, and herbs, which naturally detoxify the body from within and aid in weight loss. A wide range of detox drinks are available on the market, including juices, smoothies, water, tea, and coffee, all of which provide numerous nutrients and boost the body’s metabolism.

Detox Drinks Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2023 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.1% Market growth 2023-2033 USD 10 billion Market structure Fragmented Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key countries US, Canada, UK, France, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Suja Life LLC, Pukka Herbs, Raw Generation, Dr Stuart’s, Detox Juices, Yogi Juice Bar, Cooler Cleanse LLC, PUR Cold Pressed Juice Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

An increasing number of people are choosing a healthy lifestyle, which is a major factor driving the global market for detox drinks. People’s growing emphasis on detox and healthy living, in general, has resulted in the increasing consumption of detox beverages. A comprehensive detox drink aids the body’s cleansing and regeneration processes and replenishes it with new nutrients. Popular detox drinks include beet ginger detox juices, freshly squeezed lemonade, fruit-infused turmeric tea, and ginger shots.

Rising incidence of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular disease, cancer, diabetes, and others is propelling the global detox drinks market growth.

For example, lung cancer was responsible for 1.8 million fatalities worldwide in 2020, accounting for the most cancer deaths. Furthermore, it is anticipated that 700 million individuals worldwide will have diabetes by 2045.

Another factor fueling the growth of the global detox drinks market is consumers’ growing interest in losing weight. Detoxification is a reliable and efficient means of detoxifying the body from within. Detox drinks are becoming increasingly popular around the world due to their potential to enhance the body’s metabolism and provide other nutritional benefits. Moreover, detox beverages are gaining acceptance among fitness enthusiasts since they are high in fresh vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. Additionally, the rising expense of healthcare operations and an increase in the senior population are important factors pushing the global expansion of the detox drinks market.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global detox drinks market stands at US$ 5 billion in 2023.

Worldwide demand for detox drinks is predicted to swell at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2023 to 2033 (forecast period).

The market for detox drinks is anticipated to touch US$ 10 billion by 2033-end.

North America leads the global detox drinks market.

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the detox drinks market are working on expanding their market position by developing new products or collaborating with other players. These players are heavily investing in R&D to provide new types of body-cleansing drinks. Moreover, many start-ups in the global market are launching new products to compete with established players.

Drunken Monkey, a start-up based in India, launched unique detox smoothie drinks made from avocado, mint, apple, and other ingredients in March 2022.

Tipco, a Thai beverage manufacturer, launched a new line of vegetable and herb-infused drinks in Thailand in July 2022, including finger root-infused and curcumin-infused drinks. Both products are high in vitamin C, which helps customers meet their daily needs.

Britvic absorbed Plenish, a plant-based drinks company based in the United Kingdom, in May 2021. Plenish provides a variety of plant-based milk, functional shots, cold-pressed juices, and cleansing programs.

Regional Analysis

North America is ruling the global detox drinks market due to the strong presence of well-known companies in the region. Organic and natural detox beverages are in high demand throughout the region, particularly in the United States, as people become more conscious of the hazardous consequences of artificial ingredients. Companies are expanding R&D spending to extend their product portfolio and reach a broader number of consumers, recognizing the immense potential in the region.

The market in Europe and Asia Pacific is witnessing substantial growth due to growing demand for healthy beverages, changing lifestyles, and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases.

Key Segments of Detox Drinks Industry Research

By Product Type: Water Juices Smoothies Tea & Coffee Others

By Category: Conventional Organic

By Packaging Type: Bottles Pouches & Sachets Others

By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets & Hypermarkets Specialty Stores Online Channels Others

By Region: North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific & China Middle East & Africa



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global detox drinks market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period (2023 to 2033).

The study divulges essential insights on the market based on product type (water, juices, smoothies, tea & coffee, others), category (conventional, organic), packaging type (bottles, pouches & sachets, others), and distribution channel (supermarkets & hypermarkets, specialty stores, online channels, others), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

