Former President Trump attended a roundtable discussion at a church in Detroit on Saturday afternoon in an effort to reach out to Black voters.
During the discussion, 180 Church Pastor Lorenzo Sewell told Trump that he was “humbled” by the former president’s visit.
“President Obama never came to the ’hood, so-to-speak, right? President Joe Biden, he went to the big NAACP dinner, but he never came to the ’hood. So thank you,” Sewell said, eliciting applau
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Detroit pastor thanks Trump for visiting the ‘hood’ as Biden, Obama who ‘never came’ attend LA fundraiser - June 15, 2024
- Biden strikes gold in California, one week after Trump’s massive haul in the blue bastion - June 15, 2024
- George Clooney rubs elbows with Biden at star-studded LA fundraiser after calling White House with complaint - June 15, 2024