DETROIT, June 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Detroit Sports Commission (DSC) today announced the awarding of $225,000 in community grants to non-profit organizations across the seven districts of the City of Detroit. The funding is part of the DSC’s Living Legacy Initiative, which launched with the record-breaking 2024 NFL Draft.

The Living Legacy Initiative, aimed at promoting youth literacy and active play within Detroit and its surrounding areas, has already contributed over $1.5 million to various community organizations. Today’s announcement marks a significant milestone in the DSC’s commitment to connect the local community with major sporting events coming to Detroit. The grant process, developed in collaboration with the Detroit City Council and managed by community leaders working with the DSC, enabled council members to recognize grassroots organizations often overlooked in larger philanthropic efforts.

“The Detroit Sports Commission is proud to distribute $225,000 in community grants to deserving non-profit organizations in Detroit’s seven districts,” said Dave Beachnau, Executive Director of the Detroit Sports Commission. “This program, developed by our Community Engagement Committee in partnership with the Detroit City Council, reflects our deep commitment to supporting impactful community organizations that empower local youth.”

Detroit Sports Commission Community Grant Recipients by District

District 1 (Tate): Brilliant Detroit Brightmoor, Leland Community Center, Wellspring-Kumon

Brilliant Detroit Brightmoor, Leland Community Center, Wellspring-Kumon District 2 (Whitfield-Calloway): Detroit Volleyball Coaches Association, Racquet Up Detroit

Detroit Volleyball Coaches Association, Racquet Up Detroit District 3 (Benson): Eastside Cowboys, Regent Park Community Association, Conant Gardens Neighborhood Development Corporation

Eastside Cowboys, Regent Park Community Association, Conant Gardens Neighborhood Development Corporation District 4 (Johnson): A Drop of Hope, Building D4 Community, Community Care Organization

A Drop of Hope, Building D4 Community, Community Care Organization District 5 (Sheffield): Eastside Raiders Youth Sports, Northwest Goldberg, Black United Fund

Eastside Raiders Youth Sports, Northwest Goldberg, Black United Fund District 6 (Santiago-Romero): Equity Alliance of Michigan, Alternatives for Girls, Brilliant Detroit

Equity Alliance of Michigan, Alternatives for Girls, Brilliant Detroit District 7 (Durhal): Evergreen Block Club, DeSoto Ellsworth Block Association, Littlefield Community Association

Evergreen Block Club, DeSoto Ellsworth Block Association, Littlefield Community Association At Large (Young II): Children Spa for Children with Disabilities, College Park Community Association, O’Hair Park Community Association

Children Spa for Children with Disabilities, College Park Community Association, O’Hair Park Community Association At Large (Waters): Fresh Perspectives College & Career Readiness, Education at Scale, Detroit-Windsor Dance Academy

“The Detroit City Council and the residents of our seven districts are deeply appreciative of the Detroit Sports Commission’s dedication,” said James Tate, Pro-Tem of the Detroit City Council. “These grants will provide crucial support to organizations making a positive impact in our neighborhoods, empowering our youth who represent the future of Detroit.”

The initiative has been made possible through the generous contributions from numerous local civic, corporate, and philanthropic organizations, including Visit Detroit, Michigan Economic Development Corporation, Rocket Mortgage, Flagstar Bank, General Motors, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, City of Windsor, Detroit Pistons, DTE Energy, Fifth Third Bank, Huntington National Bank, Ilitch Companies, Kaiser Enterprise, Knight Foundation, Meijer, Penske Corporation, PNC Bank, The Skillman Foundation, Tourism Windsor Essex, Walbridge, and the W.K. Kellogg Foundation.

“Today’s grant announcement underscores the collaborative efforts between our Community Engagement Committee and the Detroit City Council,” said Faye Nelson, former Michigan director of the W.K. Kellogg Foundation and co-chair of the Detroit Sports Commission Community Engagement Committee. “We are thrilled to support local organizations that are doing exceptional work in our community.”

The mission of the Detroit Sports Commission (DSC) is to market and promote metro Detroit as a premier destination for regional, national, and international amateur sporting events. The DSC is a not-for-profit charitable organization, IRS 501 (C) (3), and a subsidiary of Visit Detroit. For more information, visit detroitsports.org .

