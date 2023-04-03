Detroit, MI, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Detroit’s finest fashion and lifestyle brands—Detroit Denim, Boswell, K.Walker Collective, B.May Bags, and Deviate—are joining forces to form Detroitissimi, a Detroit collective that will debut at the Pitti Uomo Show in Italy, one of the most important trade shows in the world, June 13-16, 2023.

As part of Detroitissimi, a collaboration between CCS x Carhartt will be presented at the show, highlighting the importance of partnerships between educational institutions and brands. Founded in 1906, the College for Creative Studies (CCS) is a top ranked art and design institution which plays a key role in Detroit’s cultural and educational communities.

The collective will showcase the best of Detroit, Michigan-based design, with Detroit Denim highlighting hand-crafted jeans and accessories, Boswell presenting contemporary millinery, K.Walker offering contemporary menswear, B.May Bags exhibiting high-end designer handbags, and Deviate displaying unique sustainable streetwear aesthetic.

“We are thrilled to participate on this world stage with Pitti Uomo and present Detroit’s fashion to international buyers,” said Alyssa Tracey, Director of International Trade at the Michigan Economic Development Corporation. “The collective represents the best of Michigan in terms of design, craftsmanship, and quality, and we are proud to support such a dynamic showcase of talent.”

Octane Design, an award-winning Michigan-based company, has designed the venue in which Detroitissimi will exhibit at Pitti Uomo, and muralist Mike Han will bring Detroit street art elements to the show through live painting.

The event takes place in the center of Florence at the Fortezza da Basso with almost 800 men’s fashion, lifestyle, and genderless collections. The recent January edition of the show was visited by 13,500 international buyers, 6,500 sales and distributor companies, and 18,000 industry visitors, including international press. The expectations for the June edition are to break the previous records.

Private Press Event

On April 6 at 4:00 PM, Detroitissimi will host a private press event at the Durfee Innovation Center in Detroit. The event will be organized by Michigan Economic Development Corporation and Design Core Detroit, with opening remarks from the Italian consulate.

Press Event: Durfee Innovation Center April 6th, 4pm; RSVP to pitti@michigan.org .

All designers and parties will be present and available to discuss the June mission.

