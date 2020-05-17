Deutsche Bank Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

Investors with losses are encouraged to contact the firm to discuss their legal claims
LOS ANGELES, May 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Portnoy Law Firm advises Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (“Deutsche Bank”) (NYSE: DB) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.
Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: [email protected], to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case via www.portnoylaw.com.
Various media outlets have reported that the Federal Reserve Bank of New York has sharply criticized Deutsche Bank’s U.S. operations in an internal audit. The audit reportedly found that Deutsche Bank has failed to address multiple concerns identified years earlier, and the Federal Reserve Bank of New York continues to rate Deutsche Bank at the second-worst grade on the regulator’s ratings scale.
On this news, Deutsche Bank’s stock price fell $0.31 per share, or 4.49%, to close at $6.60 per share on May 13, 2020.
