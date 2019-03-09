Deutsche Bank management board agrees to Commerzbank merger talks: source

The management board of Deutsche Bank has agreed to hold talks with rival Commerzbank on the feasibility of a merger, a person with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Sunday.
Previous: INVESTOR ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Astec Industries, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
Related Articles
INVESTOR ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Syneos Health, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
1 hour ago