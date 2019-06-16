Deutsche Bank to set up 50 billion euro bad bank: FT

Deutsche Bank is planning to overhaul its trading operations by creating a “bad bank” to hold tens of billions of euros of assets and shrinking or shutting its U.S. equity and trading businesses, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.
