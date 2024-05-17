Construction progress on D.C.’s newest office building reaches new heights with the addition of three office floors and shared rooftop amenity space

600 Fifth Office Repositioning Tops Out in Washington, DC The joint venture of Rockefeller Group and Stonebridge today joined Clark Construction and their building crews to celebrate the topping out of 600 Fifth Street NW, the only new office building under construction in Washington, D.C. that is set to deliver over the next two years.

Washington, DC, May 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The joint venture of Rockefeller Group and Stonebridge today joined Clark Construction and their building crews to celebrate the topping out of 600 Fifth Street NW, the only new office building under construction in Washington, D.C. that is set to deliver over the next two years.

The 400,000-square-foot building, which is 50 percent pre-leased, is taking shape on the site of the former eight-story Metro headquarters. Stonebridge and Rockefeller Group completed a 99-year ground lease with Metro in June 2023, and immediately broke ground on the $375 million project.

Today, crews set the highest piece of steel atop the building, creating the structure for what will soon be a shared tenant-amenity space on the 12th floor with soaring 15-foot ceilings surrounded by outdoor terraces and views of the Capitol. To reach this milestone, crews placed over 747 tons of structural repositioning steel, 1,073 tons of overbuild steel atop the existing structure, and 3,700 cubic yards of concrete, and removed over 9,800 tons of debris.

The building, 600 Fifth, is one of the only office buildings in the District to occupy a full city block, which presented the development team with an opportunity to reimagine the structure from top to bottom. Beyond the building, the neighborhood is positioned for an influx of investment and infrastructure upgrades as part of a $515 million agreement to keep the Washington Capitals and Wizards at Capital One Arena directly across 6th from the project through at least 2050.

“We’re thrilled to reach another milestone on this important project and thank the construction crews and entire project team for exceptional work,” said Douglas Firstenberg, a Principal at Stonebridge. “Coming on the heels of the Mayor’s announcement about plans to invest in the Capital One Arena and surrounding neighborhood, we are even more thrilled to step closer to completion.”

Hilary Allard Goldfarb, Senior Managing Director of Rockefeller Group, said, “This is a project that demonstrates the transformative power of redevelopment, and with today’s topping out of 600 Fifth we’re starting to get a glimpse of what the future of work looks like in downtown D.C.”

In addition to adding four stories, a series of open-air terraces were designed on every other floor, maximizing light and air for employees. A new energy-efficient glass curtain wall will reframe the building, and at ground level a thoughtfully landscaped public park will offer tenants and visitors additional outdoor space to enjoy.

“This milestone would not be possible without the strong partnership between Rockefeller Group, Stonebridge, Clark and the talented design and trade partners on this project,” said Terry Simon, division president with Clark Construction. “The trust and support from these parties, coupled with the hard work and dedication of the project’s talented craft workers, has enabled this landmark project to progress safely and successfully.”

In 2023, the international law firm Crowell & Moring signed a long-term lease for approximately 199,000 square feet in the building for its D.C. headquarters, becoming the project’s anchor tenant.

The redesign was planned by the international design architect Pickard Chilton.

“600 Fifth Street delivers a compelling next-generation workplace while contributing to the vitality of this great city,” added Jon Pickard, FAIA, Principal at Pickard Chilton.

The architect of record is Kendall Heaton Associates. Clark Construction is the general contractor.

CBRE’s Scott Frankel, Carroll Cavanagh, Dimitri Hajimihalis, Emily Eppolito and DJ Callahan are the exclusive leasing agents for 600 Fifth Street NW.

* * *

ABOUT CLARK CONSTRUCTION GROUP

Clark Construction Group is one of the largest building and infrastructure companies in the United States. Our portfolio spans every major building market, from public to private, corporate to cultural, education to entertainment, and the infrastructure connecting it all – power, transit, water, and roadways. Since 1906, we’ve been delighting and delivering value to our clients and project partners, providing diverse opportunities for our team, and strengthening the communities where we live. With offices strategically located across the country, we pride ourselves on being a local builder with national reach. To learn more, visit Clarkconstruction.com.

ABOUT STONEBRIDGE

Stonebridge is a privately held real estate development and investment firm focused on creating exceptional places in the Greater Washington area. The company’s portfolio includes several of the region’s most successful mixed-use projects including Constitution Square, 200 Eye Street, SE and Flats at Bethesda Avenue and The Darcy. During the past twenty years, the principals of Stonebridge have been involved in the acquisition, development, joint venture, financing and disposition of real estate assets in the Washington area exceeding $6.0 billion in value. Visit: Stonebridge.us.com

ABOUT ROCKEFELLER GROUP

Rockefeller Group develops, owns and operates extraordinary properties across the United States. For nearly a century, the company has delivered exceptional experiences and value creation through dedication to quality in the built environment. The company’s portfolio spans the development of office, multifamily, industrial and mixed-use projects across six geographic regions as well as significant ownership interest in and management of approximately six million square feet of world-class office space in Manhattan. Visit RockefellerGroup.com.

Attachment

600 Fifth Office Repositioning Tops Out in Washington, DC

CONTACT: Hamilton McCulloh Clark Construction Group 206-910-9797 [email protected]