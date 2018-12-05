Developing High Performance HR Business Partner and Consulting Skills: 2-Day Programme (London, United Kingdom – May 14-15, 2019)

Dublin, Dec. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “Developing High Performance HR Business Partner and Consulting Skills” conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

In the current climate, the role of the HR business partner has become essential in supporting the organisation through complex and changing business landscapes.

It is no longer enough to just deliver good transactional services, a much deeper and broader understanding of business is needed. It’s also crucial to have the ability to work alongside all levels of management, with greater self-awareness and the right skill set, to positively influence the organisation at both a strategic and tactical level.

This leap demands that you have the right expertise and knowledge to add value to commercial decisions and link HR to the overall business strategy. During this process, HR needs to demonstrate that it can support the business in taking robust decisions and drive change by helping consider the options and optimal solutions.

This programme has been specifically designed to improve your skill set and ability to develop the influence HR has on leadership and the broader organisation. It will enable you to implement new initiatives and approaches that leverage people capability and support the business in its overall strategy. These new skills will make you an invaluable asset to the business and allow you to reach your full potential as a high performer.

Learn from case study scenarios that highlight classic organisational challenges

Practise using new consulting tools and techniques in a low-risk environment

Develop a strategy and set of actions to enhance your role within the HR function to that of a fully immersed business partner

Enhance your skills to influence senior colleagues and fellow managers concerning the people challenges around the strategic business agenda

Increase your understanding of how HR can add value at a commercial level in today’s organisation

Understand how to drive and support change within your business

Discuss the challenges faced by HR today, especially in relation to Brexit

Agenda

Module 1 – The HR business partner as a strategic partner

During this module participants will consider their business partner brand and develop the compelling case for their contribution. Understand the difference the HR business partner role makes to commercial success.

The HR business partner in the context of your organisation – how organisations implement the HRBP role to suit the needs of the business

Examine the effectiveness of the current HR operating model and the position of the HR business partner and how this can be enhanced

Consider how the component parts of the HR function interact and how this can be improved

Evaluate the latest thinking on the evolution of the HR business partner as credible activists and as strategic practitioners who understand business context

How to deliver business value and navigate the inherent tensions in the business

The business partner contribution to the implementation of business strategy

How to map your key clients and delivery channels

Techniques to establish trust and build positive stakeholder relationships – creating the right climate for HR and its client base

Develop the partnering mindset – establish the key capabilities to know your business and internal clients and plan your stakeholder engagement map

Module 2 – Applying a consulting framework

In this module participants will examine a proven consultancy framework. They will become familiar with the key skills and a variety of tools and techniques to support implementation of the framework. There will be an opportunity to practise using and applying these skills through case studies.

Explore a model for internal consultancy

Define the stages of client engagement

Levels of engagement

Clarify the need and analyse the key issues

Explore the skills and behaviours needed in successful implementation of the model

Understand the clients’ agendas – a framework to build awareness and develop clarity of where and how the HRBP can add value

Types of relationships

How to manage client meetings successfully

Identify where the HR relationship is positioned

Understand your personal power in cementing trust

Key behavioural skills needed to build and maintain rapport

Tools to engage others

Ensure buy-in

Method to deliver agreed outcomes which are practical, realistic and sustainable

Re-evaluate and plan for ongoing success

Module 3 – Driving and supporting change within your organisation

This module has been designed to focus on how the HR business partner drives and supports change within the organisation. Using practical discussion and exercises it will examine the role of HR as the catalyst and facilitator of change to illustrate how you can apply this to any change project within your organisation.

Build the case for change – the HR business partner as catalyst and facilitator

Understand models for identifying where change is needed

Define the HR business partner contribution when considering the impact of major change – a facilitated discussion on the challenges faced by HR today

Techniques to help managers through the change experience and ensure the organisation is prepared and ready

Change reaction profiling – personality predictor analysis of participants’ own reaction to change, enabling personal awareness and understanding of the reaction of others

Strategies to communicate change and manage the transition – consultative approach techniques

Understand how to remove blockages and move forward

Tools, techniques and work streams to support positive change outcomes

Module 4 – Practical application for the workplace: case studies and exercises

The final module is dedicated to bringing all the models, tools and techniques together in case study activities to help embed learning. Discussions and facilitated debate will provide participants with the opportunity to practise using the skills they have learnt. There will be plenty of opportunity to ask the trainer questions and receive feedback on the use and application of the tools.

Meaningful conversations exercise – a framework for guiding discussions which explore issues, provide challenge and develop options in a way that can be embraced by all stakeholders

Practise how to flex and use the tools and techniques in a variety of scenarios

Relate theory to practical situations and apply the ideas and knowledge discussed during the programme to issues faced in the workplace

Assess your own organisation’s readiness for change and devise practical implementation plans

Understand culture in the context of your organisation and its impact on the change agenda

Evaluate the HR strategy as a lever for organisational and cultural change

Personal reflection time and individual action planning

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/mbtntf/developing_high?w=12

