Device42 Launches Intelligence-Based Discovery of Hybrid Cloud Resources

Enables AIOps with Advanced Discovery and Visibility Across Public and Private Clouds

BOSTON, May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Device42 , the most comprehensive agentless discovery platform for hybrid IT in the marketplace, today announced that its AIOps enabling release includes new intelligence-based infrastructure discovery capabilities that allow users to gain a comprehensive view of resources and applications across multi-cloud environments. It’s designed to exceed ordinary monitoring and management tools, enabling the discovery of all IT resources, from on-premises systems to the cloud, and show the dependencies of resources in a single view.

Increasing complexity makes managing hybrid IT enterprises more challenging. Infrastructure and operations professionals use various tools to monitor and manage the IT enterprise, manually assembling topologies across complex enterprises that include legacy and modern technologies. This approach is inefficient, time-consuming, and constantly changing. It can expose the enterprise to unacceptable risks.

The new platform gives enterprises and trusted partners accurate application and infrastructure insights to transform more rapidly. It automatically creates device dependency views and impact charts with data that informs AI. It provides visibility in critical areas, including application and infrastructure topology and root cause analysis. Device42’s automated discovery and dependency mapping supports IT modernization, including migration to the cloud, hybrid IT service delivery, and compliance initiatives.

Device42’s intelligent discovery capabilities allow users to discover all IT resources, including AIX, Solaris, and big iron assets, going beyond the usual monitoring and management tools. It significantly expands cloud discovery, including database resources and a growing number of integrations with top cloud services. It provides profound discovery of on-premises storage, delivering a vendor-agnostic, holistic view and a single location for critical data from across the enterprise.

“With the new Intelligence-based discovery, users get exactly what they need to build real AI into their IT operations management: an accurate view of how infrastructure and applications resources deliver business value via a simplified, modern user interface,” said Raj Jalan, CEO, and founder of Device42. “Our patented intelligence-based infrastructure discovery capabilities let users build detailed application dependencies and develop business application maps to transform mountains of infrastructure and application data into a meaningful context they can use for continuous improvement.”

The new platform delivers significant enhancements, including new user interface (UI) features, enhanced dependency mapping, storage analytics, and deeper discovery of cloud resources. Find out more about how Device42 helps clients migrate infrastructure to the cloud with confidence at www.device42.com .

About Device42

Device42 is the most comprehensive agentless discovery and dependency mapping system for hybrid IT available today. Device42 can continuously discover, map, and provide data to optimize infrastructure and applications across data centers and the cloud through accurate views of your IT ecosystem.

Over 1,000 customers in more than 60 countries, including 200+ partners and systems integrators, use these capabilities to manage and modernize IT infrastructure and application landscapes ensuring business continuity.

