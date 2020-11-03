Breaking News
Devo Technology Cited as a Leader in Artificial Intelligence for IT Operations by Independent Research Firm

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Devo Technology, the cloud-native data analytics and security company, has been recognized as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Artificial Intelligence For IT Operations, Q4 2020. The report provides a 33-criteria evaluation of AI for IT Operations (AIOps) providers and identifies the 11 most significant vendors.

According to the report, “Devo’s Data Analytics Platform can take both IT and business data and construct high-level and detailed analysis usable by multiple personas across the enterprise. The product supports combining outcomes-based data (e.g., sales conversion rates or shopping cart abandonments) with traditional technology metrics (e.g., server, application, or network performance). Devo’s advanced algorithm-driven architecture allows for searching unlimited quantities of historical data and correlating it with real-time streaming data.”

The report also states that Devo has unique features to address changing data formats and augment search results with real-time data enrichment, correlation, and aggregation. Reference customers interviewed for the report praised Devo for providing fast response times to issues and quick turnaround for requested product enhancements.

“We believe our recognition as a Leader in this Forrester Wave for AIOps validates the Devo approach to real-time visibility through cloud-native logging and analytics,” said Marc van Zadelhoff, CEO of Devo. “Devo is committed to helping IT operators manage the critical applications that run their businesses, and the highly complex, multi-cloud operating environments in which they run.”

Devo received the highest scores possible in 14 criteria, including infrastructure and cloud monitoring; product vision; market approach; execution roadmap; and commercial model.

Download a complimentary copy of The Forrester Wave™: Artificial Intelligence For IT Operations, Q4 2020 from the Devo website.

About Devo
Devo, the cloud-native logging and security analytics company, empowers security and operations teams to maximize the value of all their data. Only the Devo platform delivers the powerful combination of real-time visibility, high-performance analytics, scalability, multitenancy, and low TCO crucial for monitoring and securing business operations as enterprises accelerate their shift to the cloud. Headquartered in Cambridge, Mass., Devo is backed by Insight Partners, Georgian, and Bessemer Venture Partners. Learn more at www.devo.com.

