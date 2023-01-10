OKLAHOMA CITY, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) announced that it expects fourth-quarter production to be reduced by 2 percent, or 15,000 oil-equivalent barrels (Boe) per day, due to the impact of severe winter weather across its operations. These curtailments are estimated to limit Devon’s production to an average of 636,000 Boe per day in the fourth quarter, including 316,000 barrels per day of oil.

The most significant production impact was associated with the company’s Williston Basin operations. Severe weather conditions during December resulted in well shut-ins, facility downtime and delays in completion activity. Devon has successfully restored the affected production across all its operating areas and expects the weather-related downtime to be confined to the fourth quarter.

ABOUT DEVON ENERGY

Devon Energy is a leading oil and gas producer in the U.S. with a premier multi-basin portfolio headlined by a world-class acreage position in the Delaware Basin. Devon’s disciplined cash-return business model is designed to achieve strong returns, generate free cash flow and return capital to shareholders, while focusing on safe and sustainable operations. For more information, please visit www.devonenergy.com

