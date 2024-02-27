OKLAHOMA CITY, Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Devon Energy Corp. (NYSE: DVN) today reported financial and operational results for the fourth-quarter and full-year 2023. The company also declared its quarterly dividend and provided an outlook for 2024. Devon’s earnings release, supplemental financial tables, guidance and related earnings presentation can be accessed via the Investor Relations section of Devon’s website, www.devonenergy.com.
The company’s fourth-quarter conference call will be held at 10:00 a.m. Central (11:00 a.m. Eastern) on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024, and will serve primarily as a forum for analyst and investor questions and answers.
ABOUT DEVON ENERGY
Devon Energy is a leading oil and gas producer in the U.S. with a premier multi-basin portfolio headlined by a world-class acreage position in the Delaware Basin. Devon’s disciplined cash-return business model is designed to achieve strong returns, generate free cash flow and return capital to shareholders, while focusing on safe and sustainable operations. For more information, please visit www.devonenergy.com
|Investor Contacts
|Media Contact
|Scott Coody, 405-552-4735
|Brooke Baum, 405-552-3448
|Chris Carr, 405-228-2496
- Wish to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results on March 4, 2024 - February 27, 2024
- SP Plus Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Results - February 27, 2024
- Array Technologies, Inc. Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023; Full year 2023 net income of $86 million; Record full year Adjusted EBITDA of $288 million - February 27, 2024