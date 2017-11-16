Devonian Announces the Filing of New Patent Application for Thykamine™

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

QUEBEC CITY, Nov. 16, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Devonian Health Group Inc. (“Devonian” or the “Corporation“) (TSX VENTURE:GSD), a clinical stage botanical pharmaceutical corporation, today announced that the Corporation has filed a patent application for Thykamine™ use in cardiovascular diseases.

The patent application covers the use of Thykamine™ for the prevention and/or treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Cardiovascular diseases include several diseases associated with inflammation of the cardiovascular system such as angina, stroke, myocardial/cerebral infarction, atherosclerosis, ischemia, rheumatic heart disease, cardiomyopathy, heart arrhythmia, peripheral artery disease, venous thrombosis, unstable angina, and arterial revascularization.

“The filing of this new patent is yet another pivotal component of our broad strategy of expanding our already robust list of patents. Importantly, this filing is timely as we look to demonstrate the potential broad application of Thykamine™ as an anti-inflammatory drug” said Dr. André P. Boulet, President & CEO of Devonian.

About ThykamineTM

ThykamineTM, the first pharmaceutical product issued from Devonian’s SUPREXTM platform, is a highly innovative product for the prevention and treatment of health conditions related to inflammation and oxidative stress including ulcerative colitis, atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and other autoimmune disorders. The anti-inflammatory, anti-oxidative and immunomodulatory properties of ThykamineTM have been demonstrated by a considerable number of in vitro and in vivo studies as well as in a Phase IIa clinical study in patients with mild-to-moderate distal ulcerative colitis. ThykamineTM is currently under development as treatment for ulcerative colitis and atopic dermatitis. Both ThykamineTM and SUPREXTM platforms are protected by several patents in North America, Europe and Asia.

About Devonian

Devonian is a clinical stage botanical pharmaceutical corporation with novel therapeutic approaches targeting unmet medical needs. Devonian’s core strategy is to develop prescription botanical drugs. This focus is supported by a US-FDA set of regulatory guidelines favouring a more efficient drug development pathway versus those for traditional prescription medicines. Devonian is founded on a broad-based platform that spans more than fifteen years of research. Devonian’s proprietary process of extraction, purification, stabilization and conditioning of a molecular complex responsible for the photosynthetic process in plants and algae is known as: The Supra Molecular Complex Extraction and Stabilisation Technology (SUPREXTM). Thykamine™ is the first product derived from this platform. The potent anti-inflammatory and anti-oxidative active properties of Thykamine™ have been demonstrated in several pre-clinical studies as well as in a clinical study in patients with mild-to-moderate distal ulcerative colitis. The product is now moving into large phase II clinical trials in two therapeutic areas: Ulcerative Colitis and Atopic Dermatitis. While the development of prescription botanical drugs is its core business, Devonian is also involved in the development of high value derma-cosmeceutical products as part of a secondary strategy to generate short-term revenues and optimize manufacturing efficiency.

