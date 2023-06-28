Major DevSecOps market participants include Amazon Web Services (AWS), Inc., Atlassian Corporation Plc., Broadcom, Inc., Checak Point Software Technologies Ltd., Entersoft Security and Gitlab, Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

The DevSecOps market valuation is expected to be worth USD 30.5 billion by 2032, as reported in a research study by Global Market Insights Inc.

Growing cybersecurity events in the BFSI industry will present abundant opportunities for market growth. DevSecOps offers a proactive and comprehensive approach to security, aligns with compliance requirements, addresses the complexity of systems, enables rapid incident response, promotes collaboration, and supports continuous improvement. By adopting DevSecOps, organizations in the BFSI industry can enhance their security infrastructure, mitigate risks, and safeguard critical financial information and operations. These benefits associated with DevSecOps solutions and services will boost industry growth over the next ten years.

DevSecOps market share from the service segment will grow at over 22% CAGR from 2023 to 2032. Professional services enable organizations to improve development efficiency, reduce time spent on security-related rework, and accelerate time-to-market for software products. These services assist organizations in identifying and mitigating security risks effectively. By integrating security practices throughout the development lifecycle, organizations can identify potential threats and vulnerabilities early. This results in increased productivity, faster release cycles, and a competitive advantage. Rising demand for professional services for risk mitigation will support industry demand.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/5962

DevSecOps market from the on-premises segment will reach USD 17 billion by 2032. High customization and flexibility associated with on-premise Devsecops infrastructure favor their adoption. It allows organizations to have complete control over their infrastructure and security measures. Organizations can customize and enforce security policies, access controls, and encryption methods according to their specific requirements. This level of control enables organizations to maintain a higher level of security and ensure compliance with internal policies and industry regulations.

DevSecOps market from the BFSI segment will grow at over 25% CAGR between 2023 and 2032. Rising cases of data breaches in the BFSI industry will bolster the market demand. Moreover, DevSecOps enables organizations in the BFSI sector to identify and address security vulnerabilities early in the software development lifecycle. It also helps organizations optimize their security investments by identifying and addressing security issues early in the development process.

Asia Pacific DevSecOps Market held more than USD 800 million in 2022. Growing urbanization and the increasing demand for securing cloud-based systems have increased the demand for DevSecOps solutions in the region. Moreover, the growing BFSI and IT and telecommunications industry in several regional economies, such as India, China, Japan, etc., is further positively shaping the industry landscape. Moreover, growing investment by the regional governments in digitalization is working in favor of industry growth.

Some of the major players in the DevSecOps industry are Atlassian Corporation Plc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Amazon Web Services (AWS), Inc., Broadcom, Inc., and Entersoft Security.

Make an inquiry for purchasing this report @ https://www.gminsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/5962

DevSecOps Industry News:

In January 2023, Checkpoint software technologies, ltd., a prominent cybersecurity solutions provider, unveiled its Check Point Cyber Center, an educational facility for exploring the history and future of cybersecurity.

Partial chapters of report table of contents (TOC):

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 DevSecOps market 360º synopsis, 2018 – 2032

2.2 Business trends

2.2.1 Total Addressable Market (TAM), 2023-2032

2.3 Regional trends

2.4 Component trends

2.5 Deployment model trends

2.6 Organization size trends

2.7 Application trends

Chapter 3 DevSecOps Market Industry Insights

3.1 Impact on COVID-19

3.2 Russia- Ukraine war impact

3.3 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.4 Vendor matrix

3.5 Profit margin analysis

3.6 Technology & innovation landscape

3.7 Patent analysis

3.8 Key news and initiatives

3.8.1 Acquisitions & mergers

3.8.2 Partnerships & collaboration

3.8.3 Product launches

3.8.4 Government initiatives

3.8.5 Business expansion

3.9 Regulatory landscape

3.10 Impact forces

3.10.1 Growth drivers

3.10.1.1 Rising cybersecurity events in BFSI segment

3.10.1.2 Propelling demand of continuous and secure application across various industries

3.10.1.3 Government investment in cloud computing

3.10.1.4 High adoption of IoT AI and machine learning in manufacturing industry

3.10.1.5 Rising demand on on-premise software among large enterprise

3.10.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.10.2.1 Lack of skilled personals

3.11 Growth potential analysis

3.12 Porter’s analysis

3.13 PESTEL analysis

Browse our Reports Store – GMIPulse @ https://www.gminsights.com/gmipulse

Browse Related Reports:

DevOps Market Size By Component (Solution [Management DevOps, Delivery DevOps, Operation DevOps], Service [Professional Service, Managed Service]), By Deployment Model (On-premise, Cloud), By Organization, Application & Global Forecast, 2023 – 2032

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/devops-market

Software Testing Market Size By Component (Application Testing, Services), By Application (IT, Telecom, BFSI, Manufacturing, Retail, Healthcare, Transportation & Logistics, Government & Public Sector, Consumer Electronics, Media), Type & Forecast, 2023 – 2032

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/software-testing-market

About Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Aashit Tiwari Corporate Sales, USA Global Market Insights Inc. Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688 USA: +1-302-846-7766 Europe: +44-742-759-8484 APAC: +65-3129-7718 Email: sales@gminsights.com