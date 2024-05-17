New York, NY, May 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Dexfly Exchange announced today its strategic collaboration with several top global banks to launch advanced digital asset custody services. This service utilizes bank-grade security measures to ensure the safety and reliability of user assets. This initiative not only attracts a significant number of institutional investors but also provides enhanced asset security for individual users.

Bank-Grade Security Measures Safeguarding User Assets

The new digital asset custody service incorporates bank-grade security measures, including multi-signature technology, cold wallet storage, and real-time monitoring systems. The multi-signature technology ensures multiple layers of asset protection, while cold wallet storage keeps the majority of assets offline, guarding against network attacks. Additionally, Dexfly has implemented a round-the-clock security monitoring system to promptly detect and address any abnormal activities.

Attracting Institutional Investors and Expanding Market Influence

The digital asset custody service introduced by Dexfly has attracted significant attention from institutional investors. Many institutional investors have stringent requirements for the security and compliance of the cryptocurrency market, and Dexfly’s collaboration with top banks, along with the adoption of advanced security measures, perfectly meets these demands. This will help Dexfly establish a strong reputation among institutional investors and further expand its market influence.



Individual Users Benefit with Enhanced Asset Security

In addition to institutional investors, individual users will also benefit from Dexfly’s digital asset custody services. Users’ digital assets on the platform will receive the same level of protection as traditional financial assets, greatly enhancing asset security and reliability. Whether investors or ordinary users, they can engage in transactions and asset management on the Dexfly platform with peace of mind.

Driving Industry Standards and Leading Market Development

Dexfly’s digital asset custody services not only provide users with higher security measures but also establish new security and compliance standards for the entire cryptocurrency industry. Dexfly’s innovation and efforts not only promote the development of digital asset custody services but also provide a reference for other platforms in the industry.



CEO’s Message and Future Outlook

The founder and CEO of Dexfly stated at the press conference, “We are pleased to collaborate with top global banks to launch this advanced digital asset custody service. Dexfly is committed to providing users with the safest and most reliable trading and asset management services. In the future, we will continue to drive technological innovation and service optimization to create more value for global users.”

Through this significant collaboration, Dexfly Exchange once again demonstrates its leading position in technology, security, and user service. Dexfly will continue to lead the industry’s development and provide the best cryptocurrency trading and asset management experience for global users.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading securities and cryptocurrency.

