Dexter Scott King, the youngest son of Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King, has died, the King Center announced Monday.
King, 62, died after a “valiant battle with prostate cancer,” the King Center said.
Leah Weber King, King’s wife of 11 years, said in a written statement that her husband “transitioned peacefully” in his sleep at their home in California.
“He gave it everything and battled this terrible disease until the end,”
