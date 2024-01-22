Dexter Scott King, the youngest son of Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King, has died, the King Center announced Monday.

King, 62, died after a “valiant battle with prostate cancer,” the King Center said.

Leah Weber King, King’s wife of 11 years, said in a written statement that her husband “transitioned peacefully” in his sleep at their home in California.

“He gave it everything and battled this terrible disease until the end,”

