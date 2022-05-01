DEXTools Integrates Solana on its Data Analytics App

Solana based tokens can now be monitored and traded providing advanced real-time data insights

New York, May 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The popular data monitoring platform DEXTools has just announced the integration of Solana on its app, making it now the largest token data insight platform in the crypto market, with its integration of 25 other blockchain networks.

The current association with Solana will include API integrations on exchanges associated within its network, the likes of Orca, Raydium Protocol, Step Finance, Saber and Aldrin Exchange, hence making any token launched on the Solana ecosystem trackable with advanced, real-time data insights and tools that will help its traders create unique trading strategies, anticipate token chart movements, track and copy the most profitable wallets, and enabling users to invest and trade easily.

DEXTools app, which was launched back in May 2020, has amassed over 18 million users on a monthly average, making it one of the world’s most visited financial websites according to SimilarWeb.

“The goal of DEXTools is to be the campfire for world’s crypto enthusiasts to gather and work together, be it projects, traders, crypto VCs, institutional investors, or even non-crypto enterprises that are interested in joining our community.” Says Javier Palomino, Co-Founder and CEO of DEXTools.

“With the latest integration of Solana into our platform, our community will gain valuable intel about Solana’s ecosystem, relatively, the Solana community shall flourish as millions of our users will now be able to access this unique blockchain layer.” Added Frederic Fernandez, Co-Founder and CMO of DEXTools.

The $DEXT Token provided a useful utility for the users of the platform where holders gain advantage over the upcoming trending tokens of any of the 26 blockchain layers currently integrated within DEXTools, categorization of token holders also clarified that with bigger accumulation of $DEXT tokens, users will automatically unlock another trade benefitting tool.

An upcoming mobile app is currently in the making by DEXTools, to ease access to the unique trading tools by users while on the move.

For more information, please visit: https://www.dextools.io/ or follow on Twitter.

CONTACT: DEXTools frederic.fernandez@dextools.io https://www.dextools.io/