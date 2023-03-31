NEW YORK, March 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — IndexBox, a leading market research firm, has recently published a comprehensive report on the global dextrins and modified starches market, providing a detailed analysis of market trends, forecasts, and insights up to 2030. The full report can be accessed at the following link: https://www.indexbox.io/store/world-dextrins-and-other-modified-starches-market-analysis-forecast-size-trends-and-insights/

To help businesses and investors better understand the market landscape, IndexBox is offering trial access to their market data platform for a limited time. This trial will enable users to explore the wealth of data and insights available on the platform.

The report presents a market forecast until 2030, which is driven by factors such as the increasing demand for dextrins and modified starches in various industries, advancements in processing technologies, and the growing awareness about the benefits of these products in the food and beverage industry.

Key growth drivers for the global dextrins and modified starches market include the rising demand for convenience foods, the growing pharmaceutical industry, and the increasing need for biodegradable packaging materials. Challenges facing the market include fluctuating raw material prices, regulatory hurdles, and increasing competition from alternative products.

Factors affecting demand for dextrins and modified starches include consumer preferences for healthier food options, technological advancements in starch modification, and the growing application of these products across a wide range of industries.

Segment Analysis:

The global dextrins and modified starches market can be segmented based on product type and application. The product type segment includes maltodextrin, cyclodextrin, resistant starch, and others such as oxidized, hydroxypropyl, and acetylated starches. Maltodextrin is the dominant segment, owing to its widespread use in the food and beverage industry as a low-calorie sweetener, thickener, and binding agent. The resistant starch segment is anticipated to grow rapidly due to increasing consumer awareness about its health benefits, such as improved gut health and blood sugar management.

End-User Analysis:

The end-user industries for dextrins and modified starches include:

Food and Beverages: This industry represents the largest end-user segment for dextrins and modified starches. The products are used as thickeners, stabilizers, and sweeteners in various food applications, such as bakery, confectionery, dairy, and processed foods. The increasing demand for convenience and functional foods is driving this segment’s growth.

Pharmaceuticals: Dextrins and modified starches are used as excipients in the pharmaceutical industry, helping in drug formulation and delivery. The growing pharmaceutical sector, especially in emerging markets, is contributing to the increasing demand for these products.

Paper and Packaging: Modified starches are used as binders and coatings in the paper and packaging industry , offering better printability and recyclability. The shift towards sustainable packaging materials and the rising demand for paper-based packaging are positively impacting this segment.

Cosmetics and Personal Care: In this industry, dextrins and modified starches are used as emulsifiers, thickeners, and stabilizers in various cosmetic and personal care products. The growing demand for natural and sustainable ingredients in cosmetics is expected to fuel the market growth in this segment.

Regional Analysis:

The global dextrins and modified starches market can be divided into the following regions:

Asia-Pacific (APAC): The APAC region is the largest market for dextrins and modified starches, driven by the increasing demand from emerging economies such as China and India. Rapid urbanization, a growing middle class, and expanding food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and cosmetic industries in the region are the primary growth drivers.

North America: The North American market is driven by the increasing demand for convenience and functional foods, along with the growing awareness about the health benefits of resistant starches. The United States is the dominant market in the region, followed by Canada.

Europe: The European market is characterized by the growing demand for natural and clean-label ingredients in food, pharmaceutical, and cosmetic applications. The increasing focus on sustainability and the adoption of biodegradable packaging materials also contribute to the market growth in this region.

Latin America and Middle East & Africa (LAMEA): These regions are expected to witness significant growth in the dextrins and modified starches market, driven by the increasing demand from the food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and cosmetic industries. Brazil, Argentina, South Africa, and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries are key markets in the LAMEA region.

Key statistics included in the report provide insights on the market size, growth rate, regional breakdown, and major manufacturers.

The report identifies the largest manufacturers in the industry, including Cargill, Ingredion, Tate & Lyle, Roquette Frères, and Archer Daniels Midland Company.

The full report can be accessed at the following link: https://www.indexbox.io/store/world-dextrins-and-other-modified-starches-market-analysis-forecast-size-trends-and-insights/

Keywords: Dextrins, Modified Starches, Market Analysis, Forecast, IndexBox

CONTACT: Contact Information: Mekhrona Dzhuraeva Editor media@indexbox.io