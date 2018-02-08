Breaking News
DFDS A/S: INTERIM AND YEAR-END REPORT Q4 2017: MOVING ON AFTER ANOTHER STRONG RESULT

Announcement no. 10

EBITDA Q4 2017 UP 12%
TO DKK 574M

 

   
 

ROIC INCREASED
TO 19%

 

   
 

10% HIGHER DIVIDEND

   

Q4 2017

· Revenue growth of 5%, adjusted

· North Sea freight volumes up 6%

· Passenger volumes up 1% overall

· ROIC increased to 19.0% (17.8%)

OUTLOOK 2018

· Revenue growth of around 2%

· EBITDA range of DKK 2,650-2,850m

· Investments of DKK 1.1bn

· 10% dividend increase

“We are very pleased to present another strong result ending a year of steady progress. It’s a great platform for further development of our business. We are stepping up investment in our digital capabilities and increasingly assessing future opportunities offered by new business models and technologies. Going into 2018, trading looks overall robust and we foresee that Europe’s growth will mitigate the inevitable uncertainty caused by the Brexit negotiations,” says Niels Smedegaard, CEO.

KEY FIGURES            
             
DKK m Q4 Q4   FY FY  
Before special items 2017 2016 Ch. % 2017 2016 Ch. %
             
Revenue 3,497  3,351 4.4%  14,328  13,790 3.9%
EBITDA 574 513 12.0% 2,702 2,588 4.4%
EBIT  349  271 28.9%  1,782 1,644 8.4%
Profit before tax  346 268 29.2%  1,727 1,600 7.9%

In Q4, revenue increased 5% adjusted for non-comparable items. Reported revenue was up 4% to DKK 3.5bn.

EBITDA before special items increased 12% to DKK 574m following higher earnings in both the Shipping and Logistics divisions.

For the full-year, revenue increased 4% adjusted for non-comparable items. Reported revenue was likewise up 4% to DKK 14.3bn. EBITDA before special items increased 4% to DKK 2,702m.

Full-year profit before special items and tax increased 8% to DKK 1,727m.

9% yield to shareholders in 2017
The cash distribution to shareholders was increased 32% to DKK 1.7bn in 2017 equal to 9% in total distribution yield. Distribution comprised dividends of DKK 555m and share buybacks of DKK 1,106m.

Distribution to shareholders in 2018
The dividend is proposed to increase 10% to DKK 11.00 per share in 2018.

In addition, one new share buyback of DKK 400m will be launched today for execution over the next half year. Later in the first half of 2018, the Board of Directors will reassess the capital structure, including further share buybacks, in view of potential investments.

Outlook 2018
The Group’s revenue is expected to increase around 2% in 2018.

The outlook range for EBITDA before special items is DKK 2,650-2,850m (2017:
DKK 2,702m).

Investments are expected to amount to around DKK 1.1bn.

See full section on Outlook on page 7-8.

Read the Interim Report 2017:

https://goo.gl/UQaBe9

Read more about Q4 here:

https://goo.gl/434H8o

 

CONTACT
Niels Smedegaard, CEO,+45 33 42 34 00
Torben Carlsen, CFO, +45 33 42 32 01
Søren Brøndholt Nielsen, IR, +45 33 42 33 59
Gert Jakobsen, Communications, +45 33 42 32 97

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachments:

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bb94e8f5-9290-4b06-ac27-6047750d7217

