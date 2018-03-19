DFDS A/S: SUMMARY OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING, 19 MARCH 2018

Company Announcement

Today, DFDS A/S held its Annual General Meeting.

The annual report for 2017 was approved and adopted and discharge granted to the Executive Board and the Board of Directors.

The Board’s proposal regarding the allocation of profit was adopted.

Interim CEO and Group CFO Anders Götzsche was elected to the Board and Vice CEO Claus V. Hemmingsen, CEO Jørgen Jensen, Team Leader Jill Lauritzen Melby and Managing Director Klaus Nyborg and CEO Marianne Dahl Steensen were re-elected.

President and CEO Pernille Erenbjerg had decided not to seek re-election.

Ernst & Young P/S was re-elected as the company’s auditors.

The Board’s proposals were approved as proposed in the notice to convene:

Approval of remuneration of the Board of Directors for 2018

Authorization to the Board of Directors to acquire own shares up to 10% of the Company’s share capital

Proposal regarding a reduction of the Company’s share capital with nominally DKK 20,000,000 by cancellation of 1,000,000 shares of the Company’s own shares and a resulting amendment of section 2 of the Company’s Articles of Association

Approval of remuneration policy.

A constituent board meeting was held following the Annual General Meeting where Claus V. Hemmingsen was elected Chair and Klaus Nyborg was elected Deputy Chair.

No other material matters were raised at the meeting.

Contact:

Torben Carlsen, CFO

+45 33 42 32 01

Søren Brøndholt Nielsen, IR

+45 33 42 33 59

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachment:

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5028b854-f52c-483a-8c18-b0d274116d44