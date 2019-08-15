DFRG, EE Shareholder Class Actions: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Filing of Shareholder Class Actions Against Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group, Inc. and El Paso Electric Company – DFRG, EE

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of shareholder class action lawsuits against the following companies:

Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DFRG)

A class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of holders of Del Frisco’s common stock in connection with the proposed sale of Del Frisco’s to L Catterton. The lawsuit seeks damages and/or equitable relief on behalf of Del Frisco’s shareholders.

The lawsuit alleges that Defendants issued a materially misleading proxy statement recommending that Del Frisco’s shareholders vote in favor of the proposed sale of Del Frisco’s to L Catterton. According to the complaint, the proxy statement contains materially incomplete and misleading information concerning, among other things, the analyses performed by Del Frisco’s financial advisor.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than September 30, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you would like to join the action or discuss your legal rights and options, please visit https://halpersadeh.com/actions/del-friscos-restaurant-group-inc-dfrg-merger-stock-l-catterton/ or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper, free of charge , at (212) 763-0060 or [email protected] or [email protected] .

El Paso Electric Company (NYSE: EE)

A class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of holders of El Paso common stock in connection with the proposed sale of El Paso to Sun Jupiter Holdings LLC. The lawsuit seeks damages and/or equitable relief on behalf of El Paso shareholders.

The lawsuit alleges that Defendants issued a materially misleading proxy statement recommending that El Paso’s shareholders vote in favor of the proposed sale of El Paso to Sun Jupiter Holdings LLC. According to the complaint, the proxy statement contains materially incomplete and misleading information concerning the analyses performed by El Paso’s financial advisor.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than September 23, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you would like to join the action or discuss your legal rights and options, please visit https://halpersadeh.com/actions/el-paso-electric-company-ee-merger-jp-morgan-stock/ or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper, free of charge , at (212) 763-0060 or [email protected] or [email protected] .

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTIONS. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE OR YOU MAY REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.