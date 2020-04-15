DG3 North America, Inc. Launches Consolidation Task Force

JERSEY CITY, N.J., April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — DG3 North America, Inc, the US-based flagship business of DG3 Diversified Global Graphics Group (DG3), has announced the launch of its Consolidation Task Force. The Task Force’s primary objective is identifying opportunities to rapidly acquire and tuck in complimentary businesses into its platform under highly simplified terms and conditions.

In light of the severe impact of COVID-19 on the printing and mail industry, DG3 has launched a rapid evaluation process for considering tuck in acquisitions, larger consolidation opportunities and the absorption of sales executives into its DG3 North America, Inc. business. DG3’s objective is to leverage its platform for the graphic communications sector to provide a seamless transition for companies in order to allow them to continue to serve their long-standing client relationships.

DG3 North America operates in Jersey City, New Jersey and Secaucus, New Jersey. Across our operations we offer comprehensive services ranging from technology development, data processing, postal optimization, premedia services, web and sheetfed offset print, digital print, full finishing services, hand assembly, mailing, warehousing and fulfilment services. We are a single source solution for our clients.

Consolidation Task Force: The Task Force is comprised of DG3’s CEO, CFO, SVP of Operations and EVP of Sales. The Task Force will review and conclude each opportunity within two weeks of initial contact and has a four step process: (1) Execute NDA, (2) conduct introductory overview call and request 10 points of high level information about the business, (3) perform analysis of information provided, and (4) submit written proposal for discussion.

Companies in Scope: DG3 is seeking out companies with $5 to $30 million in revenues providing offset print, digital print and/or mailing related services that are complimentary to DG3’s core competencies. Companies should be located in the Northeast United States. Interested companies should reach out confidentially at: https://dg3.com/contact/ .

Sales Leaders: DG3 is seeking out sales professionals with $2 to $10 million in revenues supporting blue chip clients and leveraging DG3’s core competencies listed above. DG3 will offer highly attractive and competitive compensation and benefits to everyone who joins. Interested individuals should reach out confidentially at: https://dg3.com/contact/ .

“In our lifetime, the graphic communications industry has not endured this level of challenge, and it’s going to getting worse. The 2001 and 2008 crises made the consolidation playbook clear, and we would like to work with companies and individuals to execute this consolidation.” Commented Steve Babat, DG3’s CEO “We care deeply about our industry and our clients. As a result, we want to create a pathway for great companies and great individuals who are going to suffer at no fault of their own.” DG3 provides a proven platform for consolidation and a fantastic work environment. And we have an incredible team to make it happen.” he concluded.

About DG3:

DG3, a Resilience Capital Partners portfolio company (www.resiliencecapital.com), is a global leader in print and communications services. DG3 delivers client-centric, globally integrated solutions to companies within numerous industries worldwide. For more information, please visit www.dg3.com.

About Resilience Capital Partners:

Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Resilience invests in niche-oriented manufacturing, value added distribution and business service companies with sustainable market positions. Resilience provides a flexible transaction approach to accommodate the needs of businesses and sellers.

Since its founding in 2001, Resilience has invested in 81 companies under 40 platforms. Resilience manages in excess of $550 million for its global investor base which includes pension funds, insurance companies, foundations and endowments, fund of funds and family offices.

For more information, please visit www.resiliencecapital.com.

Joe Lindfeldt

201-793-5060